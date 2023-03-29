Gwyneth Paltrow’s dad gave her a serious reality check when she became famous

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most talked-about women in the world, with her modern approach to relationships and her business Goop never failing to making viral news.

This week, it was her court case over a 2016 ski incident that made headlines - particularly for the strange nature of the trial and its non-stop meme-worthy moments.

News around the Hollywood star turned Goop founder has since gone viral, with stories resurfacing each day around the woman of the moment.

One such story detailed a setback, with the now 50-year-old opening up about how her dad had to give her a serious reality check when she was younger and experiencing fame for the first time.

Gwyneth won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Shakespeare in Love when she was just 26, so it’s hardly surprising that fame might have gone to her head a little, something she admitted during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

"My philosophy is, like, fame is actually not very good for us as people because everybody starts removing all of your obstacles, and I think friction is actually what makes you grow," the actress explained. "And so all of a sudden, I was a pretty young woman and everyone was removing my obstacles and I got to stop waiting on line etc. whatever the case was, and I think incrementally, I started just behaving a little strangely or a little weird."

Explaining how her father, director and producer Bruce Paltrow, gave her a reality check, Gwyneth recalled: "He said, in his inimitable Brooklyn way, 'Um, you're kind of turning into an asshole.'

"It ended up being this incredibly important moment in my life, where he really burst a bubble for me where I could see, 'oh this is actually really dangerous that everybody is wanting to remove obstacles,'" she went on to explain.

It looks like we all need a Bruce Paltrow in our lives!