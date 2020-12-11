Gwyneth Paltrow almost missed out on this iconic role because of her split from Brad Pitt

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Wait, WHAT?

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most talked about women in the world, and from her lifestyle brand Goop to her recent marriage to Brad Falchuk, she never fails to make news.

Recently, it was her previous relationship with Brad Pitt that everyone was talking about, with Gwyneth admitting that her split from the Fight Club actor had almost prevented her from taking one of her most iconic roles, Viola from Shakespeare In Love.

On Shakespeare In Love’s 20th anniversary, Gwyneth explained that she wasn’t supposed to star in the film at all, with a different A-list actress given the role.

‘The movie had many iterations,’ Gwyneth recalled in an interview with Variety. ‘Julia Roberts was going to do it for a long time, and then that version fell apart. It ended up in Miramax, and I was the first person they offered it to.’

Despite being offered the role however, Gwyneth went on to explain that the timing wasn’t right, with the actress mid break up from Brad, reportedly turning the opportunity down at first.

‘I was in the middle of a terrible breakup and the idea of going to England and being far from home just seemed … I didn’t even read it,’ she explained. ‘I was just like, “I can’t read anything right now. I’m having a really hard time.”’

We don’t know who convinced Gwyneth to reconsider but seeing as she won herself an Oscar for the role, we doubt she regrets her decision!