Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund split – but are dedicated to co-parenting their son

'It's been hard'

Emma Roberts and partner Garrett Hedlund have reportedly split after three years together.

The former couple may have called time on their romance one year after they welcomed their first child together, but are dedicated to co-parenting their son Rhodes Robert Hedlund, although it has been “hard”.

A source told PEOPLE: “It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard.”

The news comes shortly after the pair celebrated their son’s first birthday together back in December with a rodeo-themed birthday.

Emma shared a photo of her beaming with joy at her son at the bash, which saw the mother and son co-ordinate in matching red gingham shirts.

She captioned the photo: ” I can’t believe you’re 1.”

The 30-year-old actor – who is Julia Roberts’ niece – started dating Garrett in March 2019, and one year later they announced they were expecting their first child together.

The Scream Queens star gave birth during the coronavirus pandemic, which was said to be “a lot harder than expected” for the new mum.

A separate source previously told the publication: “Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they’re really, really trying their best to figure things out.

“Garrett totally stepped it up after Emma was still recovering after giving birth. He made sure that their house was stocked with things that Emma liked and needed so she felt comfortable. She’s just starting to get back into a more ‘normal’ routine.”

Emma and Garrett have yet to confirm or deny reports their relationship has ended.