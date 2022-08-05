Dated and Related: Here’s the scoop on the brand new dating show

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It is not how it sounds...

Hurrah! There’s a new Netflix show on the block.

First dates can be awkward, that is for sure: thinking of the best questions to ask, what to eat and most importantly, when the first kiss will happen. Now imagine all of that but with your sibling sitting next to you.

While eventually your partner and siblings will (hopefully) get along. Whether they are overly protective or totally cramp your style (bringing up that embarrassing incident), bringing them along for a first date is not an ideal situation

However, Date and Related, a brand new Netflix series is turning a very awkward dating situation on its head.

Luxury villa? Check.

Hot singles filling the villa? Check.

In the South of France, pairs of siblings (yes, really) will learn all about each other’s love lives, as they search for the one together.

What is Dated and Related about?

The show is based on the premise that the person who knows you better than anyone else should be able to help you in the drama-filled world of dating. But will they be the best ever wingman or the total opposite? Either way, this is about to be the most awkward, and entertaining, dating show ever.

Who is the Dated and Related host?

If you’re a fan of Too Hot To Handle, then you will be happy to hear, that season’s two very own Melinda Berry is the brand new host.

Not only is she used to the Netflix dating drama, but she has 14 siblings of her own. So she definitely will have some good advice for the contestants.

Dated and Related cast

Questioning who would put themselves through this? Meet the Dated and Related cast. Plus all their Instagrams (I got you).

The Bajor Sisters

The blonde bombshells are described as positive and carefree. What to expect from them? taking a joke way too far and meddling in each other’s relationships. But it all comes from a good place, as the pair are super close and protective of each other. If a date can handle the two together, then he’s a keeper.

Mady Bajor

20, Texas, USA, Advertising Student.

Lily Bajor

22, Texas, USA, Cocktail Waitress and Student

2. The Bishops

The British twin brothers share everything. Friends, an apartment and the way they do relationships. They both get bored of a relationship very easily. But they both have very different approaches when it comes to dating. Firefighter Kaz loves playing the field. Whereas, Kieran wears his heart on his sleeve and spent ten years with his childhood sweetheart. Aww. Apparently, neither of them is settling for less than perfection.

Kaz Bishop

30, Essex, UK, Firefighter

Kieran Bishop

30, Essex, UK, Banking Consultant

3. The Cohen/Hahns

Two competitive cousins from South Jersey. Master of all sports, from wrestling to surfing, dating is just another sport for this duo. They say they don’t have to try hard at all. Girls are queuing to speak to them while they love the single life. Interesting.

Jason Cohen

27, New Jersey, USA, Lifeguard and Jet Ski Instructor

Chris Hahn

27, New Jersey, USA, Server and Surf Instructor

4. The Millers

Siblings and best friends. They should be the best wingmen as they have each other’s back and are always supportive. Dyman’s love life has been disastrous in the past. While Deyon is excited to turn 21 and finally hit the club.

Dyman Miller

25, Florida, USA, Medical Assistant

Deyon Miller

21, Florida, USA, HR Manager and Sports Model

5. The Parsijanis

These twin sisters share absolutely everything. Unfortunately, this includes their equally disastrous dating lives. Diana is a hopeless romantic who is quickly left hurt. On the other hand, heartbreaker and self-confessed ice queen, Nina is rarely single. In fact, she has multiple guys on the go at once. The twins are sceptical about dating and want to try Dated and Related to break the chain of toxic relationships they find themselves in.

Diana Javidi Parsijani

29, Oslo, Norway, Jewellery Specialist

Nina Javidi Parsijani

29, Oslo, Norway, Jewellery Specialist

6. The Roppo’s

This brother and sister duo are both hopeless romantics and searching for their forever partner. They both are looking for a partner who is super hot and is yet to find someone who lives up to their standard. Corina is looking for her Disney prince and Joey is a serial dater. Can they help each other find the one?

Corrina Roppo

23, Washington, USA, Music Teacher

Joey Roppo

28, Washington, USA, Customs Brokerage Manager

Dated and Related Netflix release date?

Dated and Related is coming to Netflix on 2nd September.

Dated and Related Trailer:

The trailer gives us all the goss we already want to know.

Watch the trailer below.

Get ready to binge-watch all ten episodes.