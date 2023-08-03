Move over Barbie - there's a new doll-themed movie with an A-list cast on its way

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Barbie is undoubtedly the film of 2023, with Greta Gerwig's feminist blockbuster breaking box office records, prompting the Kenergy movement and resurging the Barbiecore fashion trend.

Despite being in its second week, the film is still breaking records, acquiring an army of super fans with Barbie's hidden easter eggs and clever cultural references. Not to mention its all-star cast, from America Ferrera - whose empowering speech is still going viral, to Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie - both tipped for Oscar nominations.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Despite the fact that Barbie is still generating buzz, it was a different doll-themed movie that got the world talking this week.

Following on from its current storming success, Mattel already has a new film in the works, with an A-list star. And millennials can rejoice because it's all about another of our childhood toys - Polly Pockets.

Yes, really. The 90s toy is getting its own film, with Emily in Paris star Lily Collins starring as Polly herself, and Lena Dunham coming onboard to direct.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Little Lil, big news. As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pockets, it’s a real dream come true to announce this project!" Lily Collins posted to Instagram in a sweet statement. "I am partnering with the most inspiring powerhouse team — Robbie Brenner, @lenadunham, @mattel and @mgmstudios — to reintroduce Polly to the world in a fun, modern way… bringing these tiny toys to the big screen. Truly so excited to be coming on as both a producer and Polly herself! Can’t wait to dive into this pastel world..."

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) A photo posted by on

“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me,” Lena Dunham also announced of the upcoming project. “Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM.”

We officially cannot wait for this.

