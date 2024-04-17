Zendaya's reaction to awkward kissing question during Challengers interview has gone viral

'Uncomfortable' doesn't begin to cover it

Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor attends the "Challengers" Photocall at Claridges Hotel on April 11, 2024 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Zendaya looked visibly uncomfortable after she was asked an awkward question during an interview for her new film Challengers.

Speaking to Australian breakfast TV show Sunrise, Zendaya was asked who was the best kisser out of her two costars, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, who were also in the interview.

Upon hearing the question, Zendaya furrowed her eyebrows and looked confused and frustrated. Thankfully, Mike immediately defused the situation by saying, deadpan: "Josh."

Zendaya turned towards him, smiled and nodded. Josh laughed, said "thank you" and added "Z's quiet." (He hadn't seen her face since he was sat next to her.)

Fans were gobsmacked that the reporter asked the question, with one commenting: "That’s last question was not it , bro her face"

Another said: "He literally saved the day by saying Josh so quickly"

Mike was clearly joking to make an awkward moment less awkward, and it really should be noted here that actors kissing are just doing their job, and they're not supposed to be enjoying it like you might enjoy a kiss with a real-life romantic partner.

This is also one of the reasons Zendaya may have felt so weirded out by the question, since she's famously in a long-term relationship with Tom Holland.

However, we do know that Mike and Josh did kiss in the film. The Crown actor previously revealed about a specific scene in the film: "It turns into this three-way kiss — and then suddenly Mike and I are kissing. That was very clear."

Challengers was directed by Luca Guadagnino, who is known for Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All. It comes out in the UK on 26 April, and is the story of Tashi (Zendaya), a tennis champion who gets injured and becomes a coach to her husband Art (Mike Faist), and how they get embroiled in a love triangle with Josh O'Connor's character — also a tennis pro.

It all sounds deliciously juicy and we obviously can't wait to see it.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire.
