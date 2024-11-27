Victoria Beckham has opened up about why she rarely smiles for photos, and the candid interview is now going viral. Also known as 'Posh' during her days as a Spice Girl, Victoria's pouty persona followed her into her fashion career, and over the years there has been a lot of commentary about Victoria's 'serious' posing.

But she has often poked fun at the conversations around her smile - or lack of - through slogans (remember the 'Fashion Stole My Smile' t-shirts?) or during interviews. In a video for Vogue in 2015, she joked: "I'm smiling on the inside. I feel that I have a responsibility to the fashion community."

However, Victoria recently shared the heartbreaking real reason why she stopped smiling for photos in her early twenties. During an interview with The Telegraph, the designer explained that she initially avoided smiling in pictures because she felt overwhelmingly self-conscious about her skin during her time in the Spice Girls. She told the publication that it led to her adopting a strict diet to manage her acne, and that she felt 'uncomfortable' in front of a camera. Victoria explained: "It was because of my skin that I became very careful about what I ate... And yeah, probably I did look stern in a lot of pictures, but I was so uncomfortable."

She added: "Was there a time when I used to scroll through all the comments about me? Probably. But now I just don’t have the time."

Following the huge success of her husband David's Netflix docu-series Beckham, it was announced that Victoria will also star in her own show on the streaming platform. It will follow her as she juggles her fashion and beauty empire, with 'exclusive access to Victoria, her family, and those closest to her, the series explores her time in the global spotlight', per Netflix.

