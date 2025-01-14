Why people can't stop talking about Victoria Beckham's Buckingham Palace dress
Jaws are dropping
Victoria Beckham attended an event at Buckingham Palace with husband David Beckham in December, but the dress she wore at the time is just now going viral.
That's because Posh Spice, who of course has graduated to fashion design since her girl band days, posted some absolutely jaw-dropping photos of herself wearing said dress on Instagram this week.
The gown, which is from her eponymous label, is a full-length creation in an appropriately regal shade of deep purple, finished with a train for good measure. It has bold shoulder pads and a high neckline, and is form-fitting down to the thighs before flaring out into a mermaid-style skirt. It also features a circle cinching detail around the hips.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Describing the fabulous piece on Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Rooted in a desire to dress women for every occasion, my new capsule embodies the essence of timeless elegance. I designed the Circle Detail Gown in rich Blackberry to flatter and enhance the body. For me, it strikes the perfect balance between subtle refinement and high-octane drama. Victoria x"
We couldn't say it better ourselves!
At time of writing, the post has close to 300k likes, and commenters have gone wild for it too.
TV presenter Zanna Roberts Rassi wrote: "Legitimately THE Perfect Dress."
Meanwhile, model Abbey Clancy and influencer Emilie Higle both commented simply: "Wow," with heart emojis to really drive their point home.
Basically, it's safe to say nobody can get enough of this absolutely incredible dress — although as you can imagine, it comes at the rather steep price of £1,490.
Victoria first gave the dress a night out on 3 December when she wore it for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace to mark the Emir of Qatar's state visit.
For the occasion, she accessorised with matching open-toed stilettos and a metallic clutch, wearing her hair simply pulled back into a neat low ponytail.
