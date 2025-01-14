Why people can't stop talking about Victoria Beckham's Buckingham Palace dress

Jaws are dropping

British fashion designer Victoria Beckham and Britain&#039;s former football player David Beckham arrive for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on December 3, 2024, on the first day of the Emir of Qatar&#039;s two-day State Visit to Britain. The Emir of Qatar and his wife are in the UK for a two-day State Visit, hosted by Britain&#039;s King
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Victoria Beckham attended an event at Buckingham Palace with husband David Beckham in December, but the dress she wore at the time is just now going viral.

That's because Posh Spice, who of course has graduated to fashion design since her girl band days, posted some absolutely jaw-dropping photos of herself wearing said dress on Instagram this week.

The gown, which is from her eponymous label, is a full-length creation in an appropriately regal shade of deep purple, finished with a train for good measure. It has bold shoulder pads and a high neckline, and is form-fitting down to the thighs before flaring out into a mermaid-style skirt. It also features a circle cinching detail around the hips.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

A photo posted by on

Describing the fabulous piece on Instagram, Victoria wrote: "Rooted in a desire to dress women for every occasion, my new capsule embodies the essence of timeless elegance. I designed the Circle Detail Gown in rich Blackberry to flatter and enhance the body. For me, it strikes the perfect balance between subtle refinement and high-octane drama. Victoria x"

We couldn't say it better ourselves!

At time of writing, the post has close to 300k likes, and commenters have gone wild for it too.

TV presenter Zanna Roberts Rassi wrote: "Legitimately THE Perfect Dress."

Meanwhile, model Abbey Clancy and influencer Emilie Higle both commented simply: "Wow," with heart emojis to really drive their point home.

Basically, it's safe to say nobody can get enough of this absolutely incredible dress — although as you can imagine, it comes at the rather steep price of £1,490.

Victoria first gave the dress a night out on 3 December when she wore it for a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace to mark the Emir of Qatar's state visit.

For the occasion, she accessorised with matching open-toed stilettos and a metallic clutch, wearing her hair simply pulled back into a neat low ponytail.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸