The White Lotus is back - here's everything you can expect

The White Lotus returned for season two over the weekend.

The hotly anticipated return brought a whopping 1.5million viewers across HBO and HBO Max according to Warner Bros Discovery, which is said to be more than the finale of the first season.

Initially the show was only meant to run for one season as a limited series in 2021, but it was renewed for a second season and an anthology - which means there could be many more follow ups to come.

Fans of the award-winning series are desperate to know every detail about the new instalment, and we have everything you need to know.

From how to watch The White Lotus season two, the cast, the upcoming storyline and a recap of the first season, we have it all.

When will The White Lotus season two be released?

The White Lotus season two debuted on October 30th 2022 after much anticipation, and with a record-breaking number of viewers.

The new series aired over a year after the first season launched in July 2021.

One episode is set to be released every week, with US viewers able to catch the latest episodes on Sundays and UK fans tuning in on Mondays.

The second season will feature seven episodes, meaning the finale will air on 11th December in the US, or 12th December in the UK.

How to watch The White Lotus season two

(Image credit: © 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO®)

The White Lotus is available to watch on different platforms, depending on where you are in the world.

The HBO series is available to watch on Sundays on HBO at 9pm ET, as well as HBO Max, for those living stateside.

It is also available to watch on Hulu, Disney +, ESPN +, as well as Sky, and the streaming service NOW.

It is also available on Amazon Prime, although viewers will have to pay an additional fee to watch the drama series.

How to watch The White Lotus season 1

For those who missed the first season or want a little refresher prior to watching season two, you can still tune in.

Amazon Prime is airing the first series of The White Lotus, although it will set you back £13.99 to stream the whole season.

It is also available to watch on Hulu, HBO, Disney +, Sky, Now and Apple TV.

The White Lotus cast

(Image credit: © 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO®)

Season one of The White Lotus saw big names feature in the production including Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney, Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario and Legally Blonde icon Jennifer Coolidge.

Stuart Little's Steve Zahn also stars in season one, as does Jake Lacy.

However, season two sees a whole new cast with the exception of Jennifer Coolidge who is the only original cast member to return for the second leg of the drama.

Season two will see Jennifer reprise her role as heiress Tanya McQuoid, and she is joined on screen by F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, Simona Tabasco and Leo Woodall.

The White Lotus season two storyline

Season two follows a similar theme as the first season, as it captures a group of holiday makers and colleagues at a luxe resort.

But it's not so simple and smooth sailing as that...

Guests at the White Lotus in Sicily, Italy, have been found dead at a nearby beach and the series aims to uncover whodunnit, why and how.

Just one week earlier a string of guests check in to the resort and are greeted by fiery hotel manager Valentina, who is instantly forefront of many viewer's minds as the culprit.

The series also delves into the friendships, family ties and romances of the guests, including Tanya (played by Jennifer Coolidge), who has found love and wed a special someone.

Jennifer's on-screen assistant strikes up a fondness with Albie Di Grasso (Adam DiMarco), who is joined by his Hollywood producer father Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and grandfather Bert (F. Murray Abraham).

Elsewhere, couple Ethan and Harper Spiller (Will Sharpe and Aubrey Plaza) join Ethan's college roommate Cameron Babcock (Theo James) and wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) - although rifts start to show between both duos.

Meanwhile, a local sex worker, Lucia, and her friend Mia, make a beeline for the wealthy Dominic.

It's got twists and turns, and you'll love it.

The White Lotus season one recap

Whether you tuned in to watch every single episode of the hit show last year or need a quick refresher, we have you sorted.

In the debut series, holiday makers jet to the hotel chain White Lotus in Hawaii for a week long break.

During their stay, they overcome a rollercoaster of events - from make-ups and break-ups, family feuds, law suits, affairs, robbery and death.

At the start of the series, viewers see a coffin being loaded onto a plane and as the series unfolds, we learn who was murdered, how and by whom.

Throughout the series there are multiple subplots, such as Mark Mossbacher (Steve Zahn) who is awaiting the diagnosis of suspected cancer, while Tanya is mourning the loss of her late mother.

Separately Rachel (played by Alexandra Daddario) is struggling to decide on what to do about her career, despite her husband Shane Patton (Jake Lacey) insisting she gives up work.

Elsewhere, the Mossbacher family have some ghosts in the closet revealed, as Mark admits to his son he has cheated on his mother.

The Mossbacher daughter Olivia has invited her friend Paula on the trip, but the pair have a fallout of their own when Paula ditches Olivia for hotel worker, Kai.

A jealous Paula plots to steal from her friend's family and ropes Kai in to do the dirty work.

The plot thickens as the hotel manager Armond - who is a recovering addict - finds a guest's drug supplies and relapses, which - combined with being caught getting steamy with a colleague by a guests - costs him his career, and life.