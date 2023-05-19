This star from The Hills says her and Leonardo DiCaprio were *almost* a thing

Leonardo DiCaprio's love life is often a talking point, whether for his supposed age rule (opens in new tab) when it comes to the person he's dating or the fact that he has had some very famous other halves.

Recently, the Wolf of Wall Street actor was spotted on dates with model Gigi Hadid, though the pair have reportedly called off their romance, and he was also linked to Maya Jama - though both have denied there is anything more to their friendship.

Leo previously dated Daisy Jones and The Six actor Camila Morrone for four years before they split in 2022, and former famous exes include Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli and Blake Lively.

Now, it seems there's another name to add to the mix - and it's one of our favourite stars on The Hills.

No, it's not LC, or Kristin Cavallari - but girl next door, Whitney Port.

The 38-year-old fashion designer, television personality and author recently revealed she met the Academy Award winner at a club when she was younger, and they texted for quite some time.

Speaking at an event, which has since been reported on JustJared, Whitney said: "I ran into Leonardo DiCaprio at a nightclub and we proceeded to exchange numbers and had like a text relationship for 6 months… and that was really, really fun."

Delving a little deeper into the night they met, she continued: "We were at the nightclub and he had someone call me over. I immediately called my mum and stepped outside of the club. And then he was like, ‘Come over, we’re going to the one next door too,’ and I went with my best friend."

However, Whitney feared the romance would be short-lived when a tech mishap happened.

She continued: "I ended up that night dropping my cell phone in a puddle of water, and it wouldn’t turn on and I was freaking out because I was like, 'Leo’s going to text me and I’m never going to get it!' And then I stuck it in rice and it worked."

Panic over - until Whitney trusted this nugget of information with the wrong person.

She claimed her 'fun' tête-à-tête with Leonardo ended because of it being leaked.

She said: "I told our Executive Producer about it, because we were friends and then I think he leaked it to the press and then [DiCaprio] never texted me back."

However, Whitney isn't the only The Hills alumni Leonardo had eyes for. Audrina Patridge has claimed she too caught Leonardo's attention during a night out.

In her memoir, Choices: To The Hills and Back Again, she detailed an occasion when she was flown to Las Vegas to celebrate a birthday party when she first met the movie icon and enjoyed a reported flirty encounter.

In a segment of her book, which has been obtained by Page Six the 38-year-old recalled: "I was there with a few of my cast mates from the film Sorority Row, as well as Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, and even Leonardo DiCaprio.

"This bouncer kept coming over to me and saying that Leo would like to get me a drink at his table. I looked over at his table, and he was surrounded by supermodels. It was intimidating!

"I told him I knew who he was, obviously, and we chatted for a while. He asked for my phone number, and we texted a little after the trip to Vegas, but we never actually hung out."

Well, now you know!