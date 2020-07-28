Taylor Swift’s new song is causing for a spike in searches for cardigans

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If like me you’re prone to a lot of Twitter scrolling just before bed, then you’ll have seen that cardigans were trending hard last night.

Unusual right? Not that I have anything against cardigans, they’re phenomenal, especially as a lockdown staple, but they’re not the most exciting piece of clothing.

Not according to Taylor Swift it’s not, who has dedicated a whole song to cardigans, and thus propelled them to new heights.

In it she sings, ‘And when I felt like I was an old cardigan. Under someone’s bed. You put me on and said I was your favorite’.

At the end of the music video released alongside it, she wraps herself into one, representing the cosy and safety aspect of the knitwear staple.

The cream cable knit cardigan features silver stars, and the singer sent them to all her friends and super fans, including Martha Hunt, Suki Waterhouse and Kesha.

You can also buy the knit yourself, for $49 on Taylor Swift’s merchandise shop, and it comes with her new album too.

Here are all the celebs wearing theirs. I’ve never fantasised over a cardigan more.