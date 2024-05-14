Did Taylor Swift reveal Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child's name?
We're no closer to an answer
Taylor Swift has a very niche habit: revealing pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children's names in her music.
OK, so technically Ms. Swift has only done this once — but since Blake and Ryan have a new baby whose name and gender they are yet to share with the world, and since Taylor just released a new album, people are understandably wondering whether the popstar may have snuck a baby name reveal into The Tortured Poets Department.
During a recent appearance on the Today show, co-host Savannah Guthrie said to Ryan: "Taylor Swift keeps dropping [your children's names] into lyrics. Just tell us this: is the fourth child's name, the baby's name, anywhere on the new record?"
The Deadpool actor deadpanned: "We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name is. And we'll say this — we're still waiting, so Taylor, let's maybe start, you know... She's a prolific writer, I mean, what are we doing here? And 'lazy' is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."
Ryan Reynolds jokes on TODAY about the name of his and Blake Lively’s fourth child: “We always wait for Taylor (Swift) to tell us what the child’s name will be. And, we’ll say this: we’re still waiting.” pic.twitter.com/CimgAjffOMMay 13, 2024
On her 2020 album Folklore, Taylor cleverly used the song "Betty" to reveal Blake and Ryan's third daughter's name, which they had yet to confirm publicly. (You guessed it, she's called Betty.)
Fans figured this out pretty easily, as the song's lyrics also included the names "James" and "Inez," which are the names of the famous couple's two eldest daughters.
The acting duo discreetly announced the birth of their fourth child in February, but like we said, we don't know the baby's gender or name yet.
A photo posted by blakelively on
Since Ryan made a joke and neither confirmed nor denied whether his fourth child is name-checked on TTPD, here is a list of some of the names that appear on the record — do you think it's one of these?!
- Dylan (Thomas)
- Patti (Smith)
- Charlie (Puth)
- Mr. Steal Your Girl (we hope this is the one...)
- Lucy
- Ken
- Sarah
- Hannah
- Clara (Bow)
- Stevie (Nicks)
- Chloe
- Sam
- Sophia
- Marcus
- Aimee
- Cassandra
- Peter
- Robin
It's certainly quite the list!
