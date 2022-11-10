Ryan Reynolds says his daughters didn't know 'aunt' Taylor Swift was famous
They thought singing was her 'hobby'
If your parents are celebrities, it's very likely that your family friends will be equally as well known.
But it seems that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's three children had no idea that their 'aunt' Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people on the planet.
Ryan revealed in a recent interview that his daughters, James, 8, Inez, 6 and Betty, 3 didn't know that Taylor - who is good friends with the couple - was actually a world famous popstar, instead thinking that singing was just a hobby.
Adorable.
During a chat on Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show, the actor said that his little ones didn't quite understand how well known Taylor is.
He said: "I think what's most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor's just like an aunt, like a friend of Mommy and Daddy that's very, very close, almost family.
"And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby!'"
The Deadpool star also revealed that he and Blake had planned a listening party with their daughters for Taylor's new album, Midnights.
He continued: "We're headed straight to the porch where we're doing a full dance number set to Midnights, swear words included.
"My favourite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea."
Ryan and Blake recently shared that they are expecting her fourth child, and while the actor has revealed that they won't find out the gender he admits he's hoping for another daughter.
He said: "I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that!" adding that his siblings (he's the youngest of three brothers) "were just arsonists and firemen".
