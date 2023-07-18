Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have reportedly decided to call time on their seven year marriage.

The duo - who married in 2015 - have released a joint statement to announce the news of their divorce.

In a statement released via Page Six the former couple said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The news may come as a surprise for some, but it has been reported the pair had been "growing apart for a while."

A source told the news outlet: "Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

The publication has reported the Modern Family actress has jetted to Capri, in Italy, with friends to celebrate her 51st birthday, without Joe, and is rumoured to have ditched her wedding ring too.

It was alleged friends on the trip were trying to cover up Joe's absence prior to hitting the Italian hotspot.

A separate source said: "At the start of Sofia’s big birthday trip those close to her were explaining away Joe’s absence with the excuse that he was busy filming back on the East Coast; that excuse barely held up due to the writers strike, but once the actor’s strike took effect, he could have been on the first flight… and he quite clearly is not.

“So now no one out there with her is even attempting to pretend that it’s not over. It’s over. It’s done.”

In one photo shared on her Instagram account, Sofia captioned: "When life gives u lemons u come to Italy to squeeze them.”

Though they may not be on holiday together, the 46-year-old actor still paid tribute to Sofia.

On his own Instagram account the Magic Mike star wrote: "!!Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!”, which means Happy Birthday in Spanish.

The couple got married in November 2015 in a star-studded wedding ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, with A-list guests from Reese Witherspoon to Channing Tatum and even a performance by Pitbull.

It was previously reported Joe apparently took the ceremony to pledge his "eternal love and adoration in both English and Spanish".

To mark their one year anniversary, Joe went down the sentimental route, writing Sofia a 40-page book.

Sofia has 31-year-old son Manolo from a previous relationship, but Sofia and Joe had no children together.