Selena Gomez had the perfect response to cruel body shamers

Selena Gomez has never stood for body shaming, and she's not about to start now.

The Only Murders in the Building actress attended the premiere of her film Emilia Pérez on 29 October, and in photos from the event, she could be seen with a hand on her stomach. Some TikTok users shared these photos and implied that Selena was posing in that way because she was trying to hide her body, but unfortunately the star ended up seeing this and got really upset about it.

"This makes me sick," she wrote (via ELLE). "I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I’m just human."

Selena was referring to SIBO, which stands for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, and whose symptoms include digestive issues such as stomach pain, bloating, indigestion and constipation, according to WebMD.

But health concerns or not, Selena has always made it clear that it's not okay to comment on the way her body looks.

Responding to some body shamers in January 2023, Selena said on Instagram Live: "I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays."

And in an Instagram Story from January 2024, Selena reflected on a photo of herself from 2013, writing: "Today I realized I will never look like this again...."

She added next to a more recent photo: "I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me."

And in a TikTok Story from April 2022, Selena joked: "So I've been trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.

"But honestly I don't care about my weight because people b*tch about it anyway... 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit,' na-na-neh-nehhh... B*tch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Byyye!"