Selena Gomez had the perfect response to cruel body shamers
She's happy with her body, thank you very much
Selena Gomez has never stood for body shaming, and she's not about to start now.
The Only Murders in the Building actress attended the premiere of her film Emilia Pérez on 29 October, and in photos from the event, she could be seen with a hand on her stomach. Some TikTok users shared these photos and implied that Selena was posing in that way because she was trying to hide her body, but unfortunately the star ended up seeing this and got really upset about it.
"This makes me sick," she wrote (via ELLE). "I have SEBO in my small intestine. It flares up. I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure. I don’t have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I’m just human."
Selena was referring to SIBO, which stands for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, and whose symptoms include digestive issues such as stomach pain, bloating, indigestion and constipation, according to WebMD.
But health concerns or not, Selena has always made it clear that it's not okay to comment on the way her body looks.
Responding to some body shamers in January 2023, Selena said on Instagram Live: "I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays."
And in an Instagram Story from January 2024, Selena reflected on a photo of herself from 2013, writing: "Today I realized I will never look like this again...."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
She added next to a more recent photo: "I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me."
And in a TikTok Story from April 2022, Selena joked: "So I've been trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich.
"But honestly I don't care about my weight because people b*tch about it anyway... 'You're too small,' 'you're too big,' 'that doesn't fit,' na-na-neh-nehhh... B*tch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Byyye!"
-
Angelina Jolie shares why her children are so 'different' to her and Brad Pitt
They're not interested in being celebs
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Cardi B had a brutal response to Elon Musk calling her a 'puppet'
She won't stand for it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
I usually hate festive outfits, but ALIGNE's timeless party collection ticks every single box
ALIGNE's newest party edit makes seasonal dressing endlessly chic
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Selena Gomez had a blunt response when asked about her billionaire status
She didn't mince her words
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez shares personal message about what motherhood will look like for her
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why the Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco engagement rumours are ramping up again
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's latest photos have caused a stir online
Yes, really.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Selena Gomez says she planned to adopt a child before dating Benny Blanco
"I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Selena Gomez's comments on dating requirements have resurfaced
She's now dating Benny Blanco
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez made the cutest comment about Benny Blanco
This is the loveliest thing ever
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez made the sweetest admission about boyfriend Benny Blanco
"He has treated me better than any human being on this planet."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde