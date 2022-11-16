Women's Aid has released a statement about the platforming of Seann Walsh

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here (opens in new tab) returned to our screens last week with a host of new famous camp mates and the promise of many-a terrifying bush tucker trial.

Among the soap stars, presenters and athletes - regular staples in the ITV show line up, there are some controversial names this year.

From MP Matt Hancock to Boy George, multiple male celebrities in this year’s line up appear to be trying to rehabilitate their public image.

Among them is Seann Walsh, the disgraced comedian who was at the heart of the Strictly scandal and has remained under the radar since.

For those who need a refresher, Walsh was photographed kissing his dance partner Katya Jones during his 2018 stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Walsh’s then girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, tweeted a powerful statement at the time, reporting that she had been repeatedly subjected to gaslighting during their relationship.

"Those pictures were taken on October 3rd. It was my birthday. I was alone at home when Sean texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink," read her statement. "We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions over the past three weeks had led me to believe something inappropriate was going on. He aggressively, and repeatedly, called me a psycho/ nuts/ mental. As he has done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour.

"But - this whole business has served to remind me that I am a strong, capable person who is now free; and no victim. I have a voice and will use it by saying this to any woman out there who deep down feels worthless and trapped with a man they love: Believe in yourself and your instincts. It's more than lying. It's controlling. Tell some very close friends who, if they're anything like my wonderful network, will swoop in and take care of the logistics and of you."

This week, Walsh opened up about it on the ITV show, calling it "probably the worst moment of my life" and insisting that he now wants to “move on”.

“That’s something in my life that I don’t want to go back to,” Walsh explained to camera in the Bush Telegraph. “Obviously I knew it would come up. They come up so naturally here. I just want to move on. It’s really nice to have people that will listen and are so lovely and wonderful.”

He continued: “I just want to be clear in that I’m very sorry about what happened and I really want this to be a positive experience and it really has been. I want to come out of here and move forward.”

In response, Women’s Aid issued a statement, calling out ITV for platforming the scene, and Walsh in general.

Imagine experiencing gaslighting by a partner, undergoing therapy, and then watching that person garner sympathy on national TV? We ask @ITV @imacelebrity to consider in their edit not platforming alleged abusers minimising their actions on screen.Solidarity with survivors 💜November 11, 2022 See more

“Imagine experiencing gaslighting by a partner, undergoing therapy, and then watching that person garner sympathy on national TV?", the organisation posted to social media. “We ask @ITV @imacelebrity to consider in their edit not platforming alleged abusers minimising their actions on screen. Solidarity with survivors."

