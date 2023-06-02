And Just Like That is returning to our screens - and fast, with the second instalment of the SATC spin-off landing this month.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will be reprising their roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, respectively. And it was announced just this week that the one and only Kim Cattrall will be returning as fan-favourite character Samantha Jones, after her absence from the first season.

The cameo, which is set to air in the finale episode, has already been filmed, with Variety reporting that none of the cast members were present during Cattrall's filming. It is thought however that SATC costume designer Patricia Field, who also chose not to return for And Just Like That, styled Cattrall for her one Samantha scene.

The biggest And Just Like That news of the week however came in video form, as the highly awaited second season trailer was released.

So what can we expect from the newest chapter based on the trailer? Pigeon clutches, a whole lot of shoes and a third time lucky try with Aidan Shaw.

Yes, John Corbett is returning to the SATC family as Carrie's ex fiancé Aidan, and judging by the trailer, romance is afoot.

It's unsurprising therefore that the trailer has already gone viral, with the comments section dominated with messages celebrating Aidan's return. In fact, an overwhelming majority seem to be more pro Aidan than Carrie, with some fans explaining that they would only be tuning in to season two for him.

"OMG! Aidan Shaw! The one that got away! He is back! Soo excited!!" commented one fan, while another wrote: "Yes to Aidan re-entering the SATC universe!"

"So happy to see Aidan," posted one viewer. "The poor guy is still head over heels for Carrie. Please girl, don't hurt him again, treat him right this time." Another added: "I can't deal with Aidan getting his heart broken for the third time!"

"Always thought Aidan and Carrie were meant to be," posted another. While another read: "Carrie and Aidan! No matter what, I always wanted them to end up together."

Well, that's that.

And Just Like That season two will be landing on HBO and Sky Comedy on 22 June 2023.