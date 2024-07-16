Ryan Reynolds has hilarious explanation for why he'll never be James Bond

Ryan Reynolds doesn't just troll his wife online — he also trolls himself.

The Canadian actor has recently weighed in on why his name has never been tossed around for the next James Bond, after his Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman posted a photo of the two of them plus director Shawn Levy enjoying a martini after a day of promoting their film.

"Nothing. And I mean nothing … beats the end of a long promo day martini with best friends," Hugh commented. "Especially when it’s made by the man, the myth, the legend Allesandro!!!"

But while Hugh was revelling in a sweet moment with his mates, Ryan was dwelling on something else: his very... unique martini-drinking position. In the photo, the Free Guy actor is leaning forward into his martini glass, his back hunched.

"This is why none of us will ever be James Bond," he commented. "Who drinks a martini this way?!? I look like a cocker-spaniel after a long walk. Are my arms not working? Why can’t the drink come to me?"

All very good, and funny, questions.

Ryan's wife Blake Lively also had some thoughts, commenting: "And don’t add f***ing ice. That sh*t ruins everything-E.N." This is a quote from her character Emily Nelson in the 2018 film A Simple Favor.

Hugh and Ryan have clearly become great pals since they started working on the satirical superhero film together. Exhibit A: in a video for Variety, Ryan called Hugh a "sl*t" because he's hosted the Tony Awards four times.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the latest film in both superheroes' universe, and comes out on 25 July.

As with other Deadpool instalments, you can expect this one to have lots of NSFW jokes and spicy language. Despite this, Ryan recently admitted that he watched the film with his 9-year-old daughter James, in an interview with the New York Times.

"Well, I’m not saying other people should do this, but my 9-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who’s in her late 70s, and it was just one of the best moments of this whole experience for me," he told the newspaper. "Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be."

We can't wait to watch this one!