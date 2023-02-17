Regé-Jean Page explains why he really left Bridgerton after just one season

Bridgerton (opens in new tab) fever well and truly gripped the nation when it first landed on Netflix in 2020, thanks to a stellar cast, incredible costumes and racy Recency romps (opens in new tab).

When the second season hit the small screens last year, fans were just as hooked. While familiar faces returned to reprise their roles, including Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, the main cast was made up of new talent, with Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma (opens in new tab) and Charithra Chandran as her sister, Edwina.

However, there was a notable Duke of Hastings shaped hole in the series' return. Regé-Jean Page, who played the spoon-licking Simon Basset, left the show after the first season - much to viewers disappointment.

The actor has gone on to star in a number of projects since, from CBeebies Bedtime Stories to action thriller The Gray Man, and he has also been tipped as the next James Bond (opens in new tab).

Now, Regé-Jean has revealed the real reason behind his decision to step away from the popular period drama after just one season.

In an interview with Vanity Fair (opens in new tab), he explained: "I signed up to do a job and I did the job and then I did some other jobs. That's it. That's the story. I wish it was more glamorous than that.

"We finished the story. The temptation would be to roll with the distractions and go, 'Oh, well, the story went really well so we can kind of change this up and make some other stuff up, I guess.' That was never what we'd signed up to do."

He also touched on the speculation that he could take the reins from Daniel Craig to become the next 007 - but coyly played down the rumours.

"It's a conversation people are having, and it's terribly flattering that they're having it. I leave them to it," he added.

We'll have to wait and see...