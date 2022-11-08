Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rebel Wilson has announced she is now a mother, after welcoming a daughter via surrogate. The comedic star took to Instagram to make the joyful announcement, saying she was “beyond proud” to be a mother.

The Pitch Perfect actor wrote yesterday: “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making.”

Rebel revealed her daughter has been named Royce Lillian and thanked her “gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Alongside her post, she also shared a sweet photo of the new addition to her family. Dressed in a pink onesie and unicorn-themed socks, Royce was pictured covering her face as she rested on a plush white blanket.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!” she continued.

Rebel also shared a series of baby shower pictures on Instagram yesterday, alongside her partner fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The pair were seen celebrating in a beautifully decorated party surrounded by blue and pink balloons, sweet treats, flowers and a number of their friends. Ramona shared other pictures from the party on Instagram, saying that she and Rebel were “super grateful.”

The star has previously discussed the challenges she faced on her road to motherhood, revealing she had polycystic ovarian syndrome and had been advised to prioritise her health. She said at the time to People: “I thought of a future child’s needs that really inspired me to get healthier.”

“I only started thinking of fertility when I was 39 so you feel quite late but then there are women in their mid-40s who’ve been successful…Any woman who’s gone through it, I really relate to. It’s an emotional rollercoaster,” she continued.

Rebel’s partner Ramona was seen beaming in pictures shared by Rebel to her Instagram Story, dressed in a white dress and blue Dior bag.

Rebel shared she was dating the fashion designer earlier this year on Instagram in a post hashtagged #loveislove, writing in June, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince…but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Congratulations, Rebel!

Prior to her revelation, journalist Andrew Hornery at the Sydney Morning Herald wrote in a removed article that he had given Rebel “two days” to respond to a story revealing her relationship with Ramona before the star had made her relationship public - writing that Rebel had “opted to gazump the story.” After being widely criticised for what many perceived as outing the star’s same-sex relationship before she was ready, Hornery later wrote an apology and said that he had never “ intended to be a threa t” and that the outlet had “mishandled steps in our approach.”

Rebel however seems happier than ever. She finished her recent Instagram post by writing, “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”