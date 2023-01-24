Pete Davidson appears to have removed all his tattoos for Kim Kardashian

Not-so-permanent ink?

Pete Davidson's tattoos for ex Kim Kardashian seem to have magically disappeared just months after their breakup.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the comedian is seen enjoying a recent beach day with his rumoured new love interest, actress Chase Sui Wonders. The two were snapped while on a Hawaiian getaway together, and Pete's tattoos for Kim were nowhere to be seen.

As reported by Us Weekly, Pete — who already had dozens of tattoos — got several more dedicated to Kim, whom he dated for just under a year. One said "my girl is a lawyer," because she passed the baby bar as a step on her journey to practise law.

Another read "Aladdin" and "Jasmine" as a reference to the characters Kim and Pete played in a Saturday Night Live skit together, which is when their romance first blossomed.

Pete also had the letters "KNSCP" tattooed on his neck for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Last but not least, Kim revealed during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that Pete had actually branded her name on his chest.

"Um, yeah he has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got," Kim told the talk show host (via Marie Claire US). "But that one, the Kim one, isn't a tattoo. It's actually a branding? Like, a... [imitates stamping motion] branding."

While it's not easy, tattoos can of course be removed, whereas branding is permanent, according to Healthline. In that case, perhaps Kim got the wrong end of the stick and Pete didn't actually get her name branded? We probably will never know the truth, unfortunately for the nosy amongst us.

After sparks flew on SNL, Pete and Kim started being spotted out and about at theme parks and enjoying cosy dinner dates in the autumn of 2021. They became Instagram-official a few months later and enjoyed a few holidays abroad together before sadly calling it quits in September 2022.