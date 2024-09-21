Mandy Moore has spoken out about being followed constantly by paparazzi while heavily pregnant

Mandy Moore is currently expecting her third baby with husband Taylor Goldsmith, with the 40-year-old This Is Us actress already mother to two sons, Gus and Ozzie.

However, Moore’s experience of pregnancy this time around has been out of the ordinary, with the actress speaking out this week about being subjected to an incessant invasion of privacy by paparazzi.

Taking to social media, Moore posted a series of Instagram Stories, calling out the paparazzi and voicing her discomfort at being followed by strangers.

"I'm literally about to give birth, like, any second, any day, and for the last few days, there has been someone who has followed me, or us, in their car, everywhere,” Moore explained. "We live very much off the beaten path. We live a quiet life. I’m 40 years old. I’m not anybody. I’m not someone who's trying to have my picture taken.”

She continued: "I'm annoyed that that job still exists - like, 'Hello! We have social media.' We’re all disseminating our own information and pictures and sharing what we want, so why do you exist? Who cares about people taking other people's pictures anymore?

"What I get annoyed by is that they think I don’t see them,” she later continued, explaining that photographers had been driving dangerously around her in order to get their shot. "I noticed this guy flip around and follow me, run red lights, run stop signs and do all that stuff. And I’m just like, 'You’re doing way too much. I notice you.'

"It's not a 'woe is me' thing," Moore later continued. "It's just an annoying part of the job that mostly does not exist for someone like me. I just have a real distaste for it. And I see you sir! I see you! Okay?"

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We will continue to update this story.