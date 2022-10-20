Anna Faris accused the Ghostbusters director of abusive behaviour on a film set

Anna Faris has opened up about her experience of being bullied and harassed on a film set.

Speaking to her guest Lena Dunham on her podcast, Unqualified, the House Bunny actress recalled what sounds like a horrific experience with director Ivan Reitman while they were working on My Super Ex-Girlfriend.

"Well, one of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman," Anna told Lena.

"I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day ... And my first day, it was me."

Anna's memories of her first day on that set sound really upsetting: "It was New York. It was winter. And I wear a red wig. And right before, I'm in hair and makeup, and my hair lady knocks over a big jar of wig glue. It was, like, a quart."

She continued: "And it's all over. I had this Yves Saint Laurent sweater that my character was wearing.

"So I was, like, 20 to 25 minutes late on my very first [day].

"And I was terrified, truly, that my first day, Ivan thinks that I'm some kind of diva that's not coming out of my trailer."

When Anna finally got out, Ivan shouted at her, she claims.

"He was like, 'Annie.' He'd always called me Annie," she told Lena.

"He's like, 'You can't play like that around here. Like, this is not like...' And I was like, 'Don't do it. Don't cry. No crying.'

"And I felt angry and hurt and humiliated and defensive. Eventually, I said, 'Did no one tell you what happened?' And at that point, he kind of just shut up and then he, like, went behind the camera.

"But then later, he slapped my ass, too. That was a weird moment."

Lena told Anna how sorry she was that this happened and asked her whether anyone intervened to say that wasn't OK.

Heartbreakingly, Anna answered: "No. It was, like, 2006."

Ivan Reitman, who died in February 2022, was famous for directing the original Ghostbusters series. He was father to fellow filmmaker Jason Reitman.

