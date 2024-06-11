Nicola Coughlan said she's proud to represent 'women with perfect breasts' after she was called 'brave' for nude scenes

Nicola Coughlan is a proud member of the "perfect breasts" community.

During a recent Q&A in Dublin to promote season 3 of Bridgerton, the actress was once again asked about her "brave" decision to film a nude sex scene featuring her character Penelope Featherington and her love interest Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

Her response? "You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type — women with perfect breasts — we don’t get to see ourselves onscreen enough. And I’m very proud as a member of the perfect breasts community. I hope you enjoy seeing them."

Fans on X were absolutely obsessed with Nicola's response, with one writing: "I'm obsessed with this woman. She's just happiness and love and I just love her." Someone else said: "As a woman with big breasts this woman represents me. What an ICON"

“women with my body type, women with perfect breasts.”NICOLA COUGHLAN I LOVE YOUpic.twitter.com/Z5RC7TccK9June 6, 2024

Unfortunately, Nicola is constantly fielding questions and comments about her body — both related to Bridgerton and not.

In an interview with Stylist last month, the actress explained her decision to film nude scenes on the popular Netflix series. "There's one scene where I'm very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice," she said.

"It just felt like the biggest 'f*** you' to all the conversation surrounding my body," she continued. "It was amazingly empowering. I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: 'When I'm 80, I want to look back on this and remember how f***ing hot I looked!'"

A few days later, in an interview with theSkimm, Nicola said: "We had a lot of control and we chose how naked we were. People said, you know, she did it to show the body shamers. But I didn't. I did it completely selfishly. I did it because I wanted to do it, and there's something incredibly empowering in that."

Nicola has had to contend with unwanted commentary about her body ever since she's been in the public eye — and in 2022, she had finally had enough and shared an important message on Instagram.

In a now-deleted post, she wrote: "So just a thing — if you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me. Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day."

Something to keep in mind, whether it's about Nicola or literally anyone else.