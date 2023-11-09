Matthew Perry's death certificate lists one word as his cause of death

Matthew Perry tragically died on 28 October at his home in Pacific Palisades, California. He was just 54. Though early reports said he died of an apparent drowning, an official cause of death had not been disclosed.

Now, The Blast has obtained the Friends star's death certificate, which lists his cause of death as 'deferred' while the toxicology report for Matthew is ongoing. The certificate also lists the actor's stepfather, Keith Morrison, as the 'informant', i.e. the person who provided information to the coroner. It lists Matthew's 'place of final disposition' as Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

TMZ previously reported that Matthew was buried in the Sanctuary of Treasured Love, a private area within the cemetery where Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were also laid to rest. The ceremony for Matthew was private, and guests in attendance included his Friends costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

After Matthew's death came to light, the other five Friends stars released a joint statement to express their sorrow, saying: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Many other celebrities, including fellow Friends actors Maggie Wheeler and Morgan Fairchild, also shared emotional tributes to the late comedian.

Throughout his life, Matthew was open about his decades-long struggle with addiction, and used this extremely difficult experience to help others — notably by opening Perry House in Malibu, a space for men to get sober. You can read more about the actor's activism, and Marie Claire's thoughts on destigmatising addiction here.