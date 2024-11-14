Margot Robbie had an unusual Titanic ritual while working with Leonardo DiCaprio
When it comes to the Hollywood heavyweights, actors use a range of methods to really embody their onscreen characters. Florence Pugh has spoken about the 'bleak' way she prepared for Midsommar, and Lady Gaga spent 9 months speaking with an Italian accent off set while filming House of Gucci.
And, it seems, that Margot Robbie is no different. The Barbie star, who recently gave birth to her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, has spoken about how she taps into her emotions on set - and it includes listening to a very specific piece of music. During a teaser for her upcoming appearance on the Talking Pictures: A Movie Memories Podcast, Margot explained that whenever she needs to cry for a scene, she'll listen to the Titanic soundtrack. She explained: "I can even just hear the theme music of Titanic, and I’ll be bawling. And so that’s what I do on set if I need to cry in a scene."
But it also became a slightly 'surreal' ritual for Margot when she was filming The Wolf of Wall Street opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, who had launched his Hollywood career after playing Jack Dawson in Titanic fifteen years earlier. In the interview, Margot said that she was listening to the haunting melody on set moments before bumping into Leo in the hallway - and he also happened to be with none other than Kate Winslet.
Margot said: "On Wolf of Wall Street, there was the big, crazy scene after I ask for a divorce and stuff. And Kate Winslet came to visit set, to visit Leo that day. I was in the room next to them, listening to the Titanic soundtrack trying to stay in sad, teary mode. And then I saw Kate Winslet and Leo walk past. It was very surreal."
In 2023, Margot spoke about the more unusual acting techniques she has used in the past, including 'animal exercises' to prep her for Barbie. She told Variety: "I was maybe 45 minutes into pretending to be a flamingo or whatever, and I was suddenly like, 'It’s not working. The animal isn’t helping me with Barbie. I don’t know how to find her.'"
Interesting...
