Margot Robbie is going viral with this resurfaced sign language clip

Everyone is crushing on Margot Robbie right now, and it's not just because she did such a great job in the Barbie movie.

In fact, Margot has proven that her talents go beyond acting: she's actually also a pretty proficient signer (a person who can communicate using sign language).

This week, a video of Margot meeting fans during an autograph signing session outside the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, has gone viral. In it, Margot can be seen realising one of the fans she's meeting is deaf, and she begins to sign to them, signing what viewers have explained is the alphabet in Australian sign language.

After Pop Crave shared the clip on Twitter, people took to the comments to share their thoughts on the sweet scene, and they absolutely loved it.

"Her PR team must shed a tear of joy everyday," one person quipped.

"Is there any thing #Barbie cannot do?" asked someone else.

"People's princess," said another fan.

"That is so wholesome," commented another one.

Meanwhile, this video has proven not to just be a heartwarming internet moment, but also a pretty powerful catalyst: according to an analysis by language learning platform Preply, the video's popularity has led to a "244% spike in searches for 'learn sign language.'"

If you're interested in learning sign language yourself so you can communicate with more people, Preply's student success manager Amy Pritchett shared the following tips among others:

"Learn the 100 most important words — nailing the essentials like 'thank you' and 'please' mean you can jump straight into getting into a conversation.

"Learn the finger alphabet — this will give you the ability to sign any word if you do not know the sign you can spell it.

"Learn phrases you use frequently — this will make your sign much more fluent, especially when in conversation with somebody.

"Don’t be afraid to make a mistake — stretching what you know and making mistakes will help you learn. Some people even learn faster when making mistakes."

By the way, in case you've somehow missed it, Barbie is in cinemas as we speak, so run don't walk!