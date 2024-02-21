Leo Woodall's White Lotus girlfriend *finally* hard launches their relationship
!!!!!!
Meghann Fahy wants the world to know Leo Woodall is her man.
The Bold Type star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable photo of herself with her White Lotus costar, taken from the back, which shows them walking with their arms around each other in Boston.
Meghann captioned the post with just a string of emojis: a smiley face, a slice of pizza, and a blue heart, and tagged Leo in it.
Fans were immediately shaken by the post, with one person writing: "The hard launch of dreams" (For the uninitiated, a "hard launch" is when someone posts a picture on social media that makes it obvious that two people are an item.)
A photo posted by meghannfahy on
Other commenters joked that Meghann wanted to make sure we all know that Leo is taken following the incredible success of the Netflix miniseries One Day, in which he plays the main character alongside Ambika Mod..
"She saw us thirsting after him and had to set the record straight," wrote one person.
"i’m so dead she rlly said time to lock it down," added someone else.
"She saw all the edits and said that’s MY man!" quipped another.
Though neither Meghann nor Leo had directly commented on the relationship until this picture, they had previously shown PDA that made it clear they were dating.
While the two met on the set of The White Lotus season 2, which aired in the autumn of 2022, it wasn't until Leo nabbed the top role in One Day that people really started paying attention to the English actor. Since then, the youths have made edit after edit of him generally being a dreamboat and posted them to TikTok.
As a reminder, Meghann played the bored, somewhat shallow housewife Daphne on the drama series, while Leo played Tom Hollander's "nephew" Jack. Their storylines didn't cross directly on the show, so their romance is both unexpected and delightful.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
William and Kate are reportedly considering this £47k a year boarding school for George
Florence Pugh went there
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Who is Dua Lipa's new boyfriend Callum Turner?
Here's why he looks familiar
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Adele has opened up about why she was 'sulking' in that viral court-side meme
That moment has *finally* been explained
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Leo Woodall on the 'horrible experience' of filming this key One Day scene
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
One Day star Leo Woodall actually comes from a very famous family
Recognise them?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde