Kendall Jenner and ex Bad Bunny reconnected at the Met Gala after-party

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seem to be on very friendly terms following their December breakup.

The supermodel and singer were pictured together at a Met Gala after-party co-hosted by Emily Ratajkowski on Monday. In the photo, which is doing the rounds online, Kendall and Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) are sitting on a club bench, looking into each other's eyes and laughing, holding a lowball drink each.

While this moment and the accompanying photo by no means indicates that the two are back together, it clearly shows that there's no hard feelings between them after their split last year.

The 818 Tequila founder and "MONACO" musician first started dating sometime in 2023, with rumours about a potential romance first popping up in February of that year, as reported by People.

After that, the two confirmed their relationship by attending public events as each other's date. For example, they were spotted together in the front row at Milan Fashion Week in September, and courtside at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in LA in May.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly, Kendall and Benito had already hung out at a Met Gala after-party in 2023. After attending the red-carpet event separately, they were photographed on their way to the celeb-studded bash, with Bad Bunny casually holding an open bottle of champagne as they walked to the venue.

Meanwhile, we already knew that the two former lovebirds were on good terms, since they spent New Year's Eve together along with some of their friends including Justin and Hailey Bieber, according to Marie Claire US.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After their breakup, a source told Entertainment Tonight: "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go. They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."

The source added that there "isn’t any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another."