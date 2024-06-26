Katy Perry's enormous 500ft dress train actually had a secret message
It's Katy's world and we're just living in it
Katy Perry, she of cupcake bra fame, has never struggled to surprise fans with her fashion choices.
Still, an outfit she wore recently during Paris Couture Week surely takes the cake (pun intended) for one of Katy's most surprising looks of all time.
Arriving to the Ritz Hotel, the singer hopped out of a car in what at first may have seemed like quite a normal red bodycon, one-shouldered mini-dress, but as she kept walking away from the vehicle, it became clear that Katy was being followed by a completely massive train.
In fact, according to Rolling Stone, the train measured some 500 feet long, which is just so extra to start with.
But the surprises didn't stop there: as the train unfurled more and more, it became clear to onlookers that the fabric had words printed on it.
The words in question? Fans are pretty sure they're actually the lyrics to Katy's next single, titled "Woman's World."
GUYS ITS THE FUCKING LYRICS qKfizufjzhfb pic.twitter.com/Cen40daOA3June 25, 2024
Unfortunately, it was a bit hard to make out all of the words, since Katy was walking fairly fast and the fabric was folding over as she went.
Still, we do already know some of the words to "Woman's World" as Katy has previously released a preview for the song, which includes the lyrics: "She's a mother / Open your eyes, just look around and you'll discover / You know / It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be living in it / Uh-huh, uh-huh"
While in Paris, Katy also made waves when she walked the runway at the Vogue World: Paris show, dressed in a sculptural cut-out black leather dress and completely naked under it.
As for Katy's new music, fans could not be more excited for it, as she hasn't released an album since 2020. Woman's World, the album, will be released on July 11.
