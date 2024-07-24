Karlie Kloss just made a rare comment about former bestie Taylor Swift

Ooh, interesting...

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift attend the 2014 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
inNews

Karlie Kloss just talked about former best friend Taylor Swift in an interview, and of course fans are hanging on her every word.

As part of her partnership with Thorne, Karlie spoke to Yahoo! Life about all sorts of aspects of her day-to-day, including her favourite music.

Because the supermodel attended Taylor's Eras Tour last year, the reporter asked her if she had a favourite song on the new album The Tortured Poets Department, which came out in April.

Though Karlie's answer was noncommittal, she was very complimentary towards Taylor. "I’d say the whole album," she told the outlet. "I mean, her music is classic."

Noting that "Love Story" was the model's favourite Taylor Swift song circa 2013 (by her own admission), the reporter also asked what she now considers her favourite Swiftie song of all time, and she said: "She’s got so many hits. I definitely love 'Shake It Off.'" Fair enough, that song IS a bop after all!

As you might remember if you were keeping up with the celeb gossip in the mid 2010s, the two women were joined at the hip at the time, with their friendship having originated via Twitter.

Taylor and Karlie were often pictured together at the time, such as at awards shows, at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and simply enjoying a nice stroll around New York City.

Both women also regularly gushed about each other on social media and in interviews.

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss)

A photo posted by on

And then... Starting in 2017, cracks in their friendship began to appear (at least as far as amateur detectives were concerned). Karlie didn't celebrate the Fourth of July with Taylor like she usually did, and Taylor declined to appear on Karlie's TV show at the time. There were many other dramatic clues as well.

However, Taylor and Karlie have always denied feud rumours between them, and have quieted the whisperings in a few different ways over the years. Notably, Karlie posted a picture with the popstar backstage at the Reputation Tour:

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss)

A photo posted by on

And of course she also attended the Eras Tour in Los Angeles last August, with many people noting that she wasn't in the VIP area for the event — which points to her potentially not having asked Taylor for tickets.

Whatever happened between the two friends (if anything), we at least know Karlie is a Swiftie for life.

Topics
Taylor Swift
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸