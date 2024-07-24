Karlie Kloss just made a rare comment about former bestie Taylor Swift

Karlie Kloss just talked about former best friend Taylor Swift in an interview, and of course fans are hanging on her every word.

As part of her partnership with Thorne, Karlie spoke to Yahoo! Life about all sorts of aspects of her day-to-day, including her favourite music.

Because the supermodel attended Taylor's Eras Tour last year, the reporter asked her if she had a favourite song on the new album The Tortured Poets Department, which came out in April.

Though Karlie's answer was noncommittal, she was very complimentary towards Taylor. "I’d say the whole album," she told the outlet. "I mean, her music is classic."

Noting that "Love Story" was the model's favourite Taylor Swift song circa 2013 (by her own admission), the reporter also asked what she now considers her favourite Swiftie song of all time, and she said: "She’s got so many hits. I definitely love 'Shake It Off.'" Fair enough, that song IS a bop after all!

As you might remember if you were keeping up with the celeb gossip in the mid 2010s, the two women were joined at the hip at the time, with their friendship having originated via Twitter.

Hey @taylorswift13 love the @voguemagazine cover! Your kitchen or mine? :)January 17, 2012

Taylor and Karlie were often pictured together at the time, such as at awards shows, at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and simply enjoying a nice stroll around New York City.

Both women also regularly gushed about each other on social media and in interviews.

And then... Starting in 2017, cracks in their friendship began to appear (at least as far as amateur detectives were concerned). Karlie didn't celebrate the Fourth of July with Taylor like she usually did, and Taylor declined to appear on Karlie's TV show at the time. There were many other dramatic clues as well.

However, Taylor and Karlie have always denied feud rumours between them, and have quieted the whisperings in a few different ways over the years. Notably, Karlie posted a picture with the popstar backstage at the Reputation Tour:

And of course she also attended the Eras Tour in Los Angeles last August, with many people noting that she wasn't in the VIP area for the event — which points to her potentially not having asked Taylor for tickets.

Whatever happened between the two friends (if anything), we at least know Karlie is a Swiftie for life.