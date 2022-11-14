Justin Theroux responds to Jennifer Aniston's recent interview sharing her IVF journey
They were married for three years
Justin Theroux showed support for his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, following the recent interview where the Friends star opened up about her "challenging" IVF journey.
As the December cover star for Allure magazine, Jen An spoke publicly for the first time about the difficulties she faced trying to conceive while the world speculated about her fertility.
Trigger warning - this article discusses infertility and IVF
She said: "All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.
"I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me: ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favour.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed. I have zero regrets."
Jen went on to describe the 'relief' she now feels that she "doesn't have to think about that anymore" and also rubbished claims that she didn't start a family because she prioritised her career.
She added: "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies."
The Morning Show actor was married to Brad Pitt for five years before they split in 2005, and she later went on to wed Justin Theroux in 2015 but the pair ended their relationship in 2018, releasing a statement to explain that they had separated but "are two best friends who... look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."
The former couple have remained friends, and in response to Jen's interview Justin commented on her Instagram post with heart and fist bump emojis.
Well, that's just lovely.
If you have been affected by anything discussed in this article, The Fertility Foundation can provide support to those seeking advice.
