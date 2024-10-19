Cheryl has released a powerful statement following the "earth shattering" news of Liam Payne's death

Trigger warning: this article contains information that some readers may find distressing

Liam Payne died on Wednesday, after falling from the third floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the 31-year-old singer's death, with it reported that there was no evidence of third-party involvement.

Following the tragic news of the One Direction singer's passing, high profile figures and fans have been paying tribute, and sending thoughts to his family. However, along with the tributes have come negative speculation and invasive reports, with photographs of the singer's body and transcripts from the 911 call leaked online.

This is something Payne's ex Cheryl Tweedy spoke out about on Friday, asking for dignity for the late singer, and their 7-year-old son, Bear.

"As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being," wrote Cheryl in a powerful statement, alongside a black and white photograph of Payne and Bear.

"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."

She continued: "What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future.

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.

"Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last," she concluded her statement.

Our thoughts are with Liam Payne's loved ones.