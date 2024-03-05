Who is Joe Jonas' reported girlfriend Stormi Bree?

Joe Jonas has moved on from ex-wife Sophie Turner, and has reportedly been dating model Stormi Bree for a few weeks.

While neither Joe nor Stormi has directly confirmed the relationship, we do have some information about their alleged romance — here's everything we know so far.

Who is Stormi Bree?

Stormi Bree Henley was a pageant queen in her native Tennessee as a teenager, and is also a singer, actress and model, according to People. Her iMDb page shows that she has had a few small acting roles, including in an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and a couple of music videos. She also has a daughter named Gravity, who was born in 2017.

When did Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree first spark dating rumours?

Joe and Stormi were first linked when they were spotted boarding a private jet in Los Cabos, Mexico, in early January 2024 and are believed to have flown to Aspen, Colorado together. They were later spotted kissing in Sydney, Australia.

What do we know about Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree's relationship so far?

If Joe and Stormi are in fact dating, the relationship is pretty new. However, sources have spoken to the media about the developing romance, filling us in on a few details.

For example, an insider told Us Weekly on Monday, "Joe is still dating Stormi and things are going really well. They haven’t used the love word yet, but they’ve been seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks."

What happened between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner?

Joe and his ex Sophie Turner were often thought of as "couple goals," until it all came crashing down last summer.

After rumours emerged of their impending divorce, the couple released the following statement: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our privacy for us and our children."

A source also said around the time of their separation: "They were not separated but they've been living separate lives for months."

Joe and Sophie share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.