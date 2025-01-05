Jennifer Lopez's powerful speech about "being the architects of our own destinies" is going viral

Jennifer Lopez has been front and centre in 2024, separating from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage and cancelling her highly-anticipated tour. But after a challenging year, the 'Let's Get Loud' singer is determined to start the New Year strong, announcing: "I honestly feel that the best is yet to come."

Sources have previously explained that Lopez is excited for 2025, reporting that the 55-year-old is set for a major comeback - particularly in film, with J-Lo said to have the Academy Awards in her sights.

"She wants [2025] to be her best year ever to show the world her crummy love life did not get her down," a source reportedly told the Daily Mail. "She will rise."

"She wants an Oscar for Unstoppable," the source continued of her recent performance in the critically acclaimed drama. "There is a hope that she will get the gold."

This week, Lopez opened up about her Hollywood career while receiving Variety's Legend and Groundbreaker Award, recalling her "path to success" during a powerful on-stage acceptance speech.

"I set out to follow a burning passion against the advice of everyone around me," Lopez announced to the audience at the Creative Impact Awards. "How do you do what I wanted to do when your life circumstances, your race, or even your gender create an idea that it’s practically impossible to go from a tenement in the Bronx to starring in Hollywood movies? It’s just too preposterous to fathom."

She continued: "There is no straight path to success, and along the way we fall, we rise, we fall better, we rise stronger, breaking ground, breaking in and becoming the architects of our own destinies."

Lopez's powerful words have been praised online, and the star herself has since spoken out to express her honour at being awarded.

"Thank you Variety…I’m humbled to receive the Legend and Groundbreaker Award at your Creative Impact Awards Brunch at the @PSFilmFest," she posted to Instagram, with a series of snaps and videos from the day.

Lopez also went on to thank Ralph Fiennes, with her Maid in Manhattan co-star speaking on-stage in her honour.

"I cannot thank you enough Ralph Fiennes for your beautiful words and for our little Maid in Manhattan reunion today," she captioned a video of his moving speech. "It was wonderful to see you. You brought tears to my eyes... I love you. Thank you so much…working with you was one of the great highlights of my career so far. I say so far because I hope I get to do it again someday soon for Maid in Manhattan 2…You never know…"

Well, that's lovely.