Fans notice J-Lo is still wearing a 'Ben' necklace in her latest post

Jennifer Lopez is currently going through a much-publicised divorce from husband Ben Affleck, so she's probably not getting much use out of her Ben-themed jewelry at the minute.

And yet — her own brand JLo Beauty made a slight misstep over the weekend when they posted a pic of Jen wearing her previously beloved "Ben" necklace.

The multi-hyphenate even briefly reshared the pic on her own Stories, according to the Daily Mail.

But fans soon noticed that their fave was wearing the slightly anachronistic accessory, with one person writing: "OMG spot the Ben necklace??? Maybe they're back together."

Another said: "J-Lo is wearing a necklace that says 'Ben'. Is this an old photo? Imagine if they've not split at all."

This appears to have been a mistake on Jennifer and her brand's part, as both quickly deleted the pic after fans started pointing out the incriminating necklace.

The photo is actually from 2023, long before the famous spouses' separation, and was posted because of Jennifer's admittedly flawless makeup look in it.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The piece of jewellery — which also includes a heart pendant — hails from Foundrae, and Ben custom-made it for Jennifer for her birthday in 2021, per People. She was then regularly seen sporting the sentimental piece throughout their marriage.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

Jennifer filed for divorce from her husband of two years on 20 August, which coincided with one of their wedding anniversaries.

The filing capped off months of speculation as to the state of their marriage, which began around the time Jennifer arrived solo at the Met Gala despite it being an important night for her as she served as co-chair for the prestigious event.

Since their separation became official, the two have been spotted out in public once, when they went for lunch with some of their respective children earlier this month.

Though they're reported to have engaged in quite a bit of PDA on that occasion, a source promptly assured People at the time: "They are still moving forward with the divorce though." We don't mean to slash your hopes, sorry about that.