Why this hilarious Friends footage of Jennifer Aniston is going viral

This is so good

Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller &amp; Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani &amp; Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay &amp; David Schwimmer as Ross Geller &amp; Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing &amp; Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green
(Image credit: © 2012 NBCUniversal, Inc)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Jennifer Aniston is - and has always been - a consummate professional, but there was one particular line in Friends she *just* could not keep a straight face for. Blooper footage of Jen as Rachel Green is going viral right now, with Friends fans totally obsessed with Jennifer's struggle to keep her composure.

The moment happened in season two of the cult series, when Rachel, Monica and Phoebe all read a women's empowerment book titled Be Your Own Windkeeper. In the episode, Rachel becomes frustrated with Ross, who is her boyfriend at the time, and wants him to allow her to have her independence.

In order to convey this message to him, however, she uses a somewhat unfortunate turn of phrase based on the book's — ahem — colourful teachings. The line is: "How do you expect me to grow... if you won't let me blow?"

And in the video, Jennifer can be seen struggling really hard to stay in character after she says this, because she just found the innuendo too funny. After she loses it and starts laughing, her fellow actors David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow all dissolve into laughter, too.

A fan account shared the blooper footage on Instagram, and commenters absolutely loved it. One person wrote: "David Schwimmer isn't making it any easier."

Another added: "I couldn’t get trough that scene either! The look on Ross face cracked me up! Well done!"

"Oh, I soooo remember this!! I was on the floor, doubled over in laughter! I kept thinking, 'how did they get thru that?'" shared a third.

During the scene, Ross' next line was equally as hilarious. He answered: "You know I don't... have a... have a problem with that." Of course, you can imagine how well that went down with Rachel.

Oh Friends, how we miss you.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸