Jennifer Aniston is - and has always been - a consummate professional, but there was one particular line in Friends she *just* could not keep a straight face for. Blooper footage of Jen as Rachel Green is going viral right now, with Friends fans totally obsessed with Jennifer's struggle to keep her composure.

The moment happened in season two of the cult series, when Rachel, Monica and Phoebe all read a women's empowerment book titled Be Your Own Windkeeper. In the episode, Rachel becomes frustrated with Ross, who is her boyfriend at the time, and wants him to allow her to have her independence.

In order to convey this message to him, however, she uses a somewhat unfortunate turn of phrase based on the book's — ahem — colourful teachings. The line is: "How do you expect me to grow... if you won't let me blow?"

And in the video, Jennifer can be seen struggling really hard to stay in character after she says this, because she just found the innuendo too funny. After she loses it and starts laughing, her fellow actors David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow all dissolve into laughter, too.

A fan account shared the blooper footage on Instagram, and commenters absolutely loved it. One person wrote: "David Schwimmer isn't making it any easier."

Another added: "I couldn’t get trough that scene either! The look on Ross face cracked me up! Well done!"

"Oh, I soooo remember this!! I was on the floor, doubled over in laughter! I kept thinking, 'how did they get thru that?'" shared a third.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During the scene, Ross' next line was equally as hilarious. He answered: "You know I don't... have a... have a problem with that." Of course, you can imagine how well that went down with Rachel.

Oh Friends, how we miss you.