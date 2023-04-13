Watch Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler hilariously react to an interviewer towering over them in resurfaced footage

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler seem like very nice people, but they weren't exactly the ~most~ diplomatic with one interviewer while at a premiere in 2011.

Footage from the exchange is currently making the rounds on social media, and fans can't get over how hilarious it is. We won't lie, we can't either.

While presenting Just Go With It to the world, the two actors were interviewed by journalist Brad Blanks. While speaking to Jen and Adam, Brad was crouching down — which the Friends star found strange.

At one point she asked him: "Why are you crouching?"

Brad explained: "I'm such a big guy, and I get in the way of the..."

Jennifer seemed confused as to what he could possibly be getting in the way of, while Adam told him: "Oh, stand up!"

At this stage, Brad obliged, growing as if by magic from Jen's neck height to quite significantly taller than both actors. That's when it dawned on Jen and Adam what exactly he had meant.

Both made comical shocked faces, with Adam shouting at Brad in his signature voice: "Oh my God! That's awful!" He then pointed at something above Brad's head and told him: "Put your hat on and get out of here!"

The poor interviewer then told the actress: "Sorry I scared you there, Jen."

After someone shared this part of the interview on Twitter, people flocked to the comments to express how funny they found it all.

"There’s something so joyous about seeing a really big bloke," remarked one person.

"cackling, he tried to warn them!!" said someone else.

"How big could this Australian possibly bOH GOD NO," quipped another.

Very much enjoyed this video of Adam Sandler and Jen Aniston being shocked by the size of an Australian reporter

Another person also shared a different part of the video, in which Brad shares his conclusions about the exchange. He tells the camera: "Well, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler were scared by my brutish height."

He was a good sport about it

In case you're wondering why this 12-year-old video is coming back to the surface now, it's because Jen and Adam are currently promoting their new film together, Murder Mystery 2, and have been delighting fans with their easy rapport. We love them too.