Isla Fisher actually contacted 'top divorce lawyer' two years ago

Actors Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen recently confirmed their separation after 20 years together and 13 years of marriage.

While the news came as a surprise to many fans of the couple, according to one source, this was far from a rushed decision. In fact, Isla allegedly consulted a top divorce lawyer as far back as 2022.

"Isla has known for some time the marriage was over, and after some difficult conversations with Sacha, made the decision to consult a divorce lawyer," the source told The Sun.

"This was back in early summer, 2022. Fiona Shackleton was recommended by mutual contacts, and Isla was put in touch with an associate at the office.

"It was also suggested she seek out a lawyer in the U.S., where the couple have a home."

The source continued: "Fiona is an incredible lawyer, and utterly fearsome in both reputation and ability. It was suggested they keep things as [amicable] as possible for the sake of the children.

"However, with Fiona on board, no stone will be left unturned if things did turn nasty — which neither of them want."

Baroness Shackleton is famous for having facilitated Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce, as well as representing the likes of Paul McCartney and Madonna in their respective divorces.

Meanwhile, Sacha is understood to have consulted with a lawyer of his own — Laura Wasser, who has worked with celebrities such as Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie.

Last week, Isla and Sacha shared a joint statement on both of their Instagram Stories. They wrote: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.

"We have always prioritised our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

The announcement followed Rebel Wilson's accusations of misconduct against the Borat creator, which his reps have categorically denied.

