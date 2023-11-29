How to get Girls Aloud tickets as the band promises a 'magic' reunion tour

It's official! The most iconic girl band of the '00s, Girls Aloud, is back for a huge comeback tour next summer to celebrate 20 years in the industry, as well as paying tribute to the group’s late bandmate, Sarah Harding.

The band announced the official Girls Aloud comeback tour on the band’s 21st anniversary. Cheryl explained (via Radio Times) how the reunion has been under wraps for quite some time, saying: "We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later."

The band also released a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the news, alongside the caption: "Feels so good to finally be able to share our exciting news We’ve missed you! Thank for the outpouring of love and warmth Can’t wait to see you on our tour next year. #GirlsAloud #TheGirlsAloudShow Thanks to The Londoner Hotel for your incredible hospitality as always."

Cheryl has also promised that despite the sadness of not performing alongside Sarah, who passed away from breast cancer in 2021, the tour will still be a 'magical' experience. She told Sky News: "It will never be the same again, we accept that. But we're going to make a new type of sparkle with her in it."

Nicola added: "Fans have lost Sarah as well. It's going to be strange for them to see us as a four, it's going to be strange for us to be a four, but, well, we've got to take it one day at a time. We're going to make it magic for her."

The tour will kick off in May in Belfast and finish up in July in Liverpool, touring venues across the UK. The band has confirmed that there will be no new music ahead of the tour, instead running through the band's extensive back catalogue. So expect hits like Love Machine, Biology, Can't Speak French and Sound of the Underground.

How to get Girls Aloud tickets

You can currently order Girls Aloud tickets in the pre-sale, which launched at 9am on today, with general sale tickets going on sale on Friday 1st December.

This pre-sale is for Three + members. Non-members can purchase pre-sale tickets from 9am tomorrow (Thursday 30th November). Tickets will start at £58.81 for seats and go up to £101.75.

You can see a full list of the Girls Aloud UK tour dates below: