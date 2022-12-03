Glastonbury has revealed its first headliner for 2023

Glastonbury is back with a bang, as they’ve just announced their first headliner for next year’s vibrant music festival - and he’s a music legend. Sharing the news on their Instagram, they revealed just who’s going to be taking the iconic Pyramid Stage by storm in 2023.

Yesterday, the festival’s official Instagram shared a picture of their first announced headliner and it’s none other than Elton John. They also stressed the significance of the performance, revealing it was set to be “the final UK show of his last ever tour” as John is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road retirement tour.

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

John also celebrated the news on his own Instagram, saying he “couldn’t be more excited.” He said, “Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers - the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired.”

He also promised it was “going to be emotional.”

Little is known about the rest of Glastonbury’s secretive lineup for 2023, though the festival always features giant names. Last year’s line-up for example included Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Megan Thee Stallion among others across its numerous stages - offering everything from nostalgic throwbacks to EDM, a fitting celebration of music for what was the festival’s 50th anniversary

Billie Eilish was one of the stars to perform last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next year’s festival is set to be held June 21-25 at Worthy Farm, with tickets selling out rapidly when they were released in November. For those lucky enough to score a ticket, sales for accommodation open on December 1 so you’ll want to set an alarm (or maybe several) for when they open.