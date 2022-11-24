Dolly Parton wishes goddaughter Miley Cyrus happy birthday with a sweet message

Miley Cyrus turned thirty yesterday and received a very special birthday message from her godmother, Dolly Parton. The iconic country singer shared a series of sweet photographs with Cyrus on Instagram, which showed the pair dressed in glamorous outfits as they posed with one another.

Dressed in a black body-con dress, Cyrus was seen grinning as she hugged her godmother. Parton sparkled in the photographs and was pictured mid-laugh in the first image, wearing a golden sequinned dress with a black trim and matching sparkly platform heels.

Parton captioned the sweet photo, “Happy birthday @MileyCyrus! I can’t wait to celebrate with you and ring in the new year!!”

The duo are set to ring in 2023 with a New Year’s Eve special on NBC which will air in America, a glitzy bash Cyrus co-hosted last year with Pete Davidson. Cyrus also shared the photos on her own Instagram, hashtagging the post “#NewYearNewCoHost.”

Parton has been a strong fixture in Cyrus’ life, with the pair both speaking glowingly about one another in interviews. Back in 2019, Parton revealed to Just Jenny she and Cyrus’ father Billy Ray Cyrus became close friends back in the 1990s and after he and his ex-wife Tish Cyrus welcomed Miley into the family - she was appointed “ fairy godmother .”

While Miley is a successful singer in her own right, Parton has shared advice with the Hannah Montana through the years as she’s navigated her career: from her Disney years through to her controversial twerking performances. Cyrus has even covered some of Parton’s classic hits such as Jolene, even joining Parton for a duet of the song at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Earlier this year, Cyrus reminisced on Parton’s cameo on her Disney channel show Hannah Montana with a throwback clip on Instagram. In the video, Parton was seen pulling a phone out of her blonde wig as Cyrus pointed out it was ringing.

“When your pants are as tight as mine, you gotta have somewhere to put your phone,” Parton told her, a line Cyrus called “one of the many invaluable lessons learned from @dollyparton” on Instagram.