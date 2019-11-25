Liam Hemsworth’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky has her say on his split from Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus announced their split earlier this year after ten years together. The former couple met in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, and went on to tie the knot in December 2018.

However, things sadly didn’t work out for the pair, and in the months since their break-up Miley has reportedly dated Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, before moving on with Australian musician, Cody Simpson. Liam is said to be dating Dynasty actress Maddison Brown.

While Liam has remained fairly tight-lipped about their split, he released a statement in September saying: ‘Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

‘This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.’

According to Page Six, the Hunger Games actor found out about the break-up on social media and he didn’t comment on the situation until days later.

Now, his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky has opened up about her feelings toward the split.

Elsa was in Madrid Women’s Secret’s Christmas campaign, when she told reporters that Liam was ‘a little bit down’ but ‘coping well’.

She told Hola!: ‘My brother-in-law, well… After a relationship that you’ve dedicated 10 years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well, he’s a strong boy, and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better.’

Elsa continued: ‘You always find support in your family, and he’s joined at the hip with his brother, who has been there to give all the strength he needed.’

Elsa and Miley were close friends while dating the Hemsworth brothers, even getting matching friendship tattoos in 2016.

Miley is yet to respond to the comments.