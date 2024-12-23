Colleen Hoover has broken her silence on Blake Lively's legal complaint

It has been revealed this week that Blake Lively is taking legal action against It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The 37-year-old actress is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment, as well as accusing him of coordinating a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

Lively's legal complaint comes after months of controversy, with reports of a rift between the two creative leads on the Colleen Hoover adaptation. And since the film's dramatic release, Lively in particular has suffered an online backlash - even forced to pause her social media activity amid the negative attention around her.

This, according to the complaint filed by Lively, was part of an orchestrated smear campaign, alleging that "the emotional impact on [her] has been extreme, not only affecting her, but her family, including her husband and four children."

Following the news of her legal complaint, Lively released a statement to The Times, explaining how she hopes her actions will help "pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Since making her legal complaint, Lively has been supported by family and colleagues, with her sister Robyn posting to Instagram: "FINALLY justice for my sister @BlakeLively".

It Ends With Us writer Colleen Hoover also spoke out in support of Lively, posting a tribute to her friend on social media.

"Blake Lively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met," read her post. "Thank you for being exactly the human you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Legal representatives for Justin Baldoni have responded to the allegations in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

"It is shameful that Ms Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations,” read the statement, referring to Lively's legal complaint as "yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions”.

We will continue to update this story.