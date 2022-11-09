Three cheers for Chris Evans!

The actor, known for the likes of Captain America and the Avengers series, has just been crowned Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine for 2022.

To mark this fun honour, Chris spoke to the publication about his life as it is, as well as his hopes and dreams for the future — and if you have a slight crush on him, we promise it's worth a read.

Chris said that he's "settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home." and that he's "very content," but that doesn't mean he's not looking for anything else. He explained that he'd love to start a family and settle down in the traditional sense.

"That's absolutely something I want," he told People.

"Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.

"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can't think of anything better."

The actor also sounds like he's done a great job of reflecting on why his past relationships might not have worked out. (He has previously been linked to Jenny Slate, Dianna Agron and Jessica Biel, among others.)

"You spend a lot of time learning what's been helpful and what hasn't been," he said.

"We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I've really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works.

"I also really see the value and strength behind saying, 'I'm sorry.' If you're able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm and listen, and say you're sorry even if you don't think you've done anything wrong because it's not from your perspective it's from the other person's I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way."

Chris — who has had a number of roles in rom-coms including What's Your Number? and Not Another Teen Movie — also admitted that he's pretty sentimental.

"I think declarations of love are great," he explained. "I love love. I'm a bit of a sap like that. I like being sentimental, I cry pretty easily. At a good song, nice sunset, yeah, my emotions are bubbling."

So sweet!