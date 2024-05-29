Buying London fans are just realising that one agent was married to Rachel Stevens

Netflix' new real estate reality offering Buying London is the TV show everyone loves to hate right now. But while most of us were busy ogling the drama amid the team of glamorous estate agents at DDRE Global, some eagle-eyed fans noticed an incongruous link between the Netflix show and one of our fave late '90s pop bands.

Alex Bourne, the director of DDRE competitor London House, actually used to be married to Rachel Stevens of S Club 7 fame. You could even say he used to be her... number one. Alex and Rachel were married between 2009 and 2022, and had been childhood sweethearts. They share daughters Amelie, 13, and Minnie, 10.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The singer announced her split from the estate agent in July 2022, writing on her Instagram Stories: "I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate. While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other. I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family."

In February 2023, Rachel updated fans to let them know she had moved out of the family home. Alongside a selfie, she wrote on Instagram: "I’ve just moved home today and I’m up to my ears in boxes and feeling such a mix of emotions. I’m so incredibly grateful for the love and support I have around me. Trusting the process and the magic of new beginnings."

That same month, Rachel told The Sun: "It’s very hard to articulate the feelings, because there are so many. It’s been really painful, really sad. It’s been the biggest decision to make in our lives, obviously, with our kids."

She added at the time: "Our split is very amicable and that's really helping. It's only the last two weeks that we've not been living together. That was definitely difficult. We're doing it with love and respect, but it's a process."

While she was not ready to date again back then, she confirmed she was dating Dancing on Ice star Brendyn Hatfield in November 2023, according to the Mirror. That relationship still seems to be going strong.

As for Alex, he's on Buying London as a rival to DDRE's Daniel Daggers, though they're actually old friends IRL, according to the Mail.