Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Billie Eilish has yet to officially address the relationship rumours around her and The Neighbourhood’s band member Jesse Rutherford.

However, the Bad Guy hitmaker’s brother, Finneas, has reportedly given his seal of approval as he has never seen his 20-year-old award-winning sibling “so happy”.

A source close to the music producer said: “Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy.

"Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and she is ready to be with a man who is on her same level. She says that Jesse is the perfect guy for her.

“The chemistry between them is electrifying and everyone around them can see this. They are both passionate about their music and Jesse treats Billie with so much respect and admiration. He does not look at her as a superstar or anything like that.”

Not only does Billie share a great bond with Jesse, 31, but he also gets on with Finneas, which means a lot to the musician too.

The insider added: “Jesse gets along flawlessly with [Billie’s] brother Finneas, who is so important to her.”

Billie and Jesse are said to have shared a strong friendship for many years prior to taken the next step and reportedly being a couple, but this has proved to be a strong foundation for the pair’s new romance.

The insider continued: “Billie and Jesse have known each other for years so even though they’ve only been dating a short while, she feels very comfortable with him.”

TMZ reported Billie and Jesse were on a date as they were seen holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

Billie is said to be aware of the 11-year age gap between her and Jesse, which she believes fans are aware of because it restricts where they can go on their outings together, although it does not faze her.

The source said: “Billie knows fans may be concerned over their age difference, but it really isn’t a concern of hers because they connect on so many levels."