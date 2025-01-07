Ariana Grande fans were not happy with one Golden Globes reporter's question

Don't mess with Arianators

Ariana Grande attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ariana Grande fans were not impressed when they saw a clip from one of the star's Golden Globes red carpet interviews.

At the prestigious awards ceremony on Sunday, the Wicked star spoke to Access Hollywood, with the reporter asking her who the first person she called was when she found out she was nominated.

"Oh my goodness! Well... my mom," Ariana said.

Then the reporter jumped in to clarify: "Is your grandmother still alive?" with Ariana happily answering: "Yes, my nonna! She's 99. Nonna was second."

But while Ariana didn't seem bothered by this line of questioning at all, her fans were.

One person reposted a clip of the interaction on X, writing: "why would she ask it like that"

Another person commented: "that is such a risky question, why would she ask that"

"what happened to saying 'hows your grandma?'" someone else asked.

"Wow. That’s a question for after the second bottle of wine," observed yet another fan.

Another person pointed out: "Cause if she was like 'no she died yesterday' then what?"

Oh dear.

At the Golden Globes, Ariana's film Wicked was nominated in four categories, with Ari herself nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture (rolls right off the tongue!). Wicked won for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

As for the "thank u, next" singer's nonna, she stole hearts in November when her granddaughter took her to watch Wicked with her in her native Florida — so fans are very much aware of how important she is in Ari's life.

As awards season progresses, we can expect Wicked (and Ari) to rack up a bunch more accolades. The phenomenon has been nominated for five Critics Choice Awards, with Oscars nominations yet to be announced.

We're crossing our fingers and toes the film gets its due in the coming weeks!

