Alicia Silverstone plays Cher Horowitz again 28 years after "Clueless"

Iconic pop culture moment alert!

Alicia Silverstone, who brilliantly portrayed Cher Horowitz in the 1995 film Clueless, has just reprised her career-defining role ahead of the Super Bowl on 12 February.

Alicia stars in an advert for the cashback service Rakuten, and we've now been treated to a short snippet from the ad (that's right, it's a trailer for an advert, but that's the Super Bowl for you).

The 15-second preview is set in a classroom, with pupils chattering and whispering to one another as Cher walks in. Alicia as Cher then stands at the podium in front of the class (like she did to give that iconic "it doesn't say RSVP on the Statue of Liberty" speech) and says to the camera: "Don't bug — your girl is back."

The full ad will air for 30 seconds during the Super Bowl, for which an ad spot famously costs eye-watering sums of money, because the American football game is so widely watched across the U.S.

"Rakuten makes it easy to save while you shop, and working with them to revive Clueless for the Super Bowl stage made sense with how much Cher loved shopping — no doubt she would have tons of cash back," Alicia told People about filming the spot.

Speaking to Variety, the actress explained: "Rakuten came to me with this idea, and I thought it was really clever.

"When I think about Cher and about how she’s film’s most historic shopaholic, the idea that she would be able to use this app is the greatest hack ever, getting cash back on all your shopping. I feel like she would want everyone to know that."

She also revealed that she had no idea how successful Clueless would turn out to become. "I didn’t make movies thinking they would do well or not," she said. "I had no concept of that; I was just acting because I liked it. But then it very quickly became clear that it was taking over."

We're pretty excited to see the full ad, to be honest. But in the meantime, we'll just have to queue the film up on Amazon Prime.