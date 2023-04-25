Adele thanks James Corden for getting her through heartbreaking divorce

Adele (opens in new tab) and James Corden have had a close friendship for many years, and to honour the presenter's final Carpool Karaoke - which is a segment in his Late Late Show - the powerhouse picked him up and took him to work while singing some of her hit tracks along the way.

During their brief drive and singing session, the pair reminisced about their friendship and the 34-year-old award-winning singer got emotional as she thanked James for helping her through a difficult time in her life.

The Hello hitmaker (opens in new tab) revealed James, 44, helped her through her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, and has always been on hand with support.

In particular, she shared that there was one occasion when they went on holiday with their families; Adele and her son Angelo, plus James, his wife Julia and their three children Carey, Max and Charlotte.

She said: "We were on our way home and my mood had changed and it was like the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable, for just being an adult, whereas the year before that I left Simon... you and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me and Angelo.

"You used to do it with humour as well, you used to be like, 'Good luck with that one!' with any sort of thing that I was pursuing, and you were always so... you were like an adult with me, you and Julia would always give me this advice."

Adele has also been a confidante for the former Gavin and Stacey actor who leaned on Adele when he was going through a difficult time too, which inspired her track I Drink Wine.

She shared: "This was inspired by a conversation that you and I had, and it was the 4th of January, 2020 or something. We'd been on vacation together with the kids.

"It got me thinking - I felt so unsafe with you feeling unsafe, because you've always been like [the adult] you have, since I was like 21.

"And then I went to the studio a couple of weeks later, and I wrote this and I sang it into my phone and I sent it to you and I do remember you saying, 'That's exactly how I was feeling.'"

James interjected: "It was everything that I was feeling that day. I was floored by how you'd managed to take everything that I was feeling myself, and... life, and just put it in a verse."

Adele fears LA won't be the same without him, as he moves back to the UK with his family, but she isn't quite 'ready' to return to her hometown of London yet - especially as she's in the midst of her Las Vegas residency. (opens in new tab)

A teary Adele gushed: "You're one of my best friends in the whole world

"I'm just not ready to come back [to the UK] yet. Otherwise I would come back with you."

These two.